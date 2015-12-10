Colquitt Co., Lee Co. to play in '16 Corky Kell Classic

Semifinals will be played next weekend

The Corky Kell Classic will be bigger than ever in 2016 to celebrate the high school football showcase's 25th anniversary.

Once again, south Georgia will be represented.

The Colquitt County Packers will again make the trek to the Georgia Dome to open the season. The Packers will square off with Mill Creek in a rematch of the 2015 state semifinals. Colquitt Co. beat the Hawks 52-31 a week ago.

That game will be at 5:45 p.m. on August 20, one of five games on Saturday.

For the first time, the Corky Kell Classic will begin on Thursday in a new town.

Mercer University's Five Star Stadium will play host to a pair of games on Thursday, August 18. One of those games features the Lee County Trojans.

Lee makes their first Corky Kell appearance when they face Jones County in Macon.

The Trojans are scheduled to kick off against the Greyhounds at 8:45 that night.

