Grand jury indicts high-speed chase suspect

The Dougherty grand jury Wednesday indicted a man accused of trying to run down a police officer.

Cleveland Hayes is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, fleeing, reckless conduct and numerous traffic violations.

Police say they aren't sure why he ran from a road check at Cason Street and East Oglethorpe Boulevard on October 8th.

Investigators say he nearly hit an officer and led cops on a chase through a residential area going around 70 miles per hour.

