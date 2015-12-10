Few leads in mysterious Albany murder

Three weeks after a man was gunned down in his north Albany business, no arrests have been made.

Barry Kerper was shot to death through the front door of his business on Palmyra Road around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 19. District Attorney Greg Edwards tells us police have talked to one person of interest, but no charges have been filed.

They're also still investigating an apparent illegal gaming operation at the business and charges could be filed in relation to that.

If you've got any information about the murder, call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 436-TIPS.

