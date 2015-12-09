Police officer indicted - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Police officer indicted

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Dougherty grand jury indicted a police officer Wednesday.

Dougherty County School System officer Theotis Gervin is charged with identity fraud and violation of his oath of office.

Investigators say he used an EBT card that was not issued to him.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly