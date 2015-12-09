Caregiver accused of abusing autistic boy

An Albany home health care worker is charged with abusing an autistic child.

Wednesday, the Dougherty grand jury indicted Willie D. Jackson on charges of first degree cruelty to a child and simple battery.

Authorities say an in-home surveillance camera caught Jackson pushing a 9 year-old autistic boy who cannot speak.

Jackson was caring for the boy in the child's home when the incident happened last November.

