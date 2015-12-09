Caregiver accused of abusing autistic boy - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Caregiver accused of abusing autistic boy

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

An Albany home health care worker is charged with abusing an autistic child.

Wednesday, the Dougherty grand jury indicted Willie D. Jackson on charges of first degree cruelty to a child and simple battery.

Authorities say an in-home surveillance camera caught Jackson pushing a 9 year-old autistic boy who cannot speak.

Jackson was caring for the boy in the child's home when the incident happened last November. 

