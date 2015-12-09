Albany looks to state, federal funds for paving projects

City officials are changing how they choose paving contracts.

Some roads set for repaving, like a section of Van Buren between 2nd and Tift, have been delayed, and city commissioners expressed criticism of the delay by the contractor.

Moving forward, city officials will be seeking money from the federal and the state for general road maintenance now available.

It's optimal for streets to be paved on a 15 to 20 year cycle.

Keeping up with that would cost the city $4 million a year, which the city doesn't have, and therefore hasn't been able to keep up with regular maintenance repaving, leading to cracks and potholes.

Leaders are looking to get federal and state transportation dollars allotted for general maintenance of these roads.

