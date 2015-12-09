Chehaw's 'Festival of Lights' opens for charity

Visitors can choose what charity to give their admissions to.

Chick-fil-A's Festival of Lights at Chehaw Park is opening for an extra night to help give back to the community. On Wednesday, December 9th the park will open for it's first charity night.

100% of admissions collected during the night will go to the charity or organization of the visitor's choice.

Guests can choose any local or national charity, GoFundMe account, or any other community organization to give their donation to. Morgan Burnette, Chehaw public relations coordinator, says there is only one rule to follow when donating.

"We'll give money to anybody who's not raising money for themselves. We want to help as many people as possible," explains Burnette.

On a normal night during the festival lights nearly 200 cars come through the park. Chehaw is hoping to have double the amount of cars during the charity night event.

Burnette says even though the park won't profit from the event, it's one way to give back to the community that supports them.

"We'll actually lose money tomorrow night because it costs for us to have the lights open, but we're trying to be a good community partner. We want to help out as best we can. While we can't give money we have resources and this is one of the ways we thought we could be a good community partner," says Burnette.

Chehaw is hopeful they will be writing some big checks to organizations that need it.

Burnette says if the event is successful they will look into doing more like it in the future.

"If this goes well we'd like to start doing more stuff like this," Burnette says, "I don't think there's too much we can do for the community."

The park will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the charity night.

It is a lights only night. Visitors will be able to drive through and look at the lights or ride the train.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.