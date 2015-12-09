Late run pushes Worth past Lee

For a little while during Tuesday's 77-70 win, the Worth County Rams showed why many believe them to be a team to watch in Class AAAA.

The Rams trailed Lee County in Leesburg with 5:21 left in the third quarter,

That's when Worth snatched the momentum, going on a 26-7 run capped off by a powerful, left handed tomahawk dunk from Auburn signee Anfernee McLemore.

Rams head coach Roney Mays is getting a little too used to his team's need to rally for his liking, but he does like their ability to regain a lead.

"The last couple games, we've been down. We've started games slow. But I just want to see that fight in them," he says. "Now let's start the first half better too. But they're just working together, and I see that. We're working together defensive wise, and we're getting better there too."

The win pushes Worth County to 5-1. The Rams have won four straight. Lee County drops to 2-3 on the season.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.