New rules for food trucks

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) -

Food trucks could start popping up in Lee County.

Tuesday night, county commissioners passed an ordinance allowing the trucks as long as owners get a business license and pass a health inspection.

They one truck had been selling food in the county, but they realized they didn't have an ordinance regulating them, and they wanted to make sure the trucks operate safely.

