It's not too late to donate toys for tots

You can make it a merry Christmas for children in need

Kelly English is helping lead the charge at the Salvation Army

Saturday the toys will be sent out

If you haven't given to Toys for Tots this year, it's not too late, but you better hurry.

The Salvation Army and Marine Corps Reserve team up to provide provides families in need with gifts every holiday season.

Organizers say the need is growing, but so is the community response.

"Christmas season is always hectic for everyone involved," said Corps Officer Kelly English. "We're seeing, especially with Toys for Tots, we have seen much larger numbers this year. So the good thing is we see the community stepping up."

There are donation dropoff points all over Albany including here at WALB.

Distribution of the toys will start Saturday.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.