Dougherty Co. residents oppose mobile home rezoning

A group of residents in Dougherty County are opposing the construction of a single mobile home.

Homeowners on Dorough Avenue, off Highway 19 near Mike's Country Store, are upset about the possibility of rezoning the street to allow for mobile homes.

Residents have obtained more than 70 signatures opposing the proposal.

The worry is that the nearly 5 acre lot will be used for more than one mobile home, and will ultimately hurt their property values.

The county commission's final vote is set for December 14th.

