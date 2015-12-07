Widening of Hwy. 133 closer to reality

A long-awaited, $240 million highway project is a step closer to being realized.

Highway 133 is being widened to four lanes between Moultrie and Valdosta.

Widening the section between Albany and Moultrie is hopeful to be on the list of road projects the Governor will announce in a few weeks.

Widening the highway from two to four lanes has been on a regional transportation wish list for decades.



State legislators met with regional leaders and DOT officials to talk about the widening of highway 133, and potentially getting it funded under the State Transportation Bill, approved in the last legislative session.

"The governor has announced today that the new project list will be soon and that we could see some of those projects," said State Rep. Gerald Greene.

It will take about two years to widen the highway.

Leaders say widening it can help protect Albany's Marine Corps Logistics Base during future closure talks.

"These carriers are coming in and hauling equipment," said District 6 Commissioner Anthony Jones. "Four lanes are always better than two."

Leaders say finally widening this highway is a big piece of the economic puzzle for South Georgia, both in improving transportation and protecting Albany's number one employer.

