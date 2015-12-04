GAME OF THE WEEK: (12/4/15) Colquitt Co. vs. Mill Creek

There may be no better state semifinal field in the country than the one in Class 6A in Georgia.

Undefeated Colquitt County travels to Mill Creek tonight to take on the also undefeated Hawks for the right to play in next week's state finals.

All four teams left in the bracket are unbeaten. Three are ranked in the national Top 25.

This is nothing new for the Packers, who will make their seventh straight Final Four appearance Friday evening.

However, they are just 2-4 in semis during that streak. Rush Propst hopes to add a third state final berth.

The Packers and Hawks kick off tonight at 7:30. You can see that game on GPB

