Two Terrell County women join together to keep kids warm

Two Terrell County women joined forces and their hearts to keep children warm this winter.

Barbara Lynn Roberts and Debbie Roliand wrapped up coats to be distributed to families in Terrell and Lee Counties.

The women met a few weeks ago at a Cancer Coalition lunch.

They struck up a conversation and decided to work together to do something for families in need.

Barbara Lynn Roberts, President of Phi Alpha Honor Society at ASU says, "Like the Word says, we ought to give and this is a great time to give to people less fortunate than we are."

Debbie Roliand with the USDA Peanut Lab in Dawson says, "It's cold, too, I just can't imagine a child not having a coat, and I am just so happy to give these children coats."

DEFACS will deliver the new coats to families they serve.

If you want to help out these kind women with their coat drive you are welcome to contact Ms. Roliand at the USDA Peanut Lab in Dawson at 229-995-7414.

