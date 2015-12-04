Law enforcement: Public input necessary to defeat terrorism

Leaders and law enforcement at Albany State University say they are counting on the public to help defeat terrorism.

ASU hosted a terrorism and national security seminar in the wake of recent terrorist attacks and deadly shootings Friday.

"It's almost like an urban warfare, guerrilla warfare type of thing," said Retired U.S. Navy Commander Clavin Williams. "You don't have people with uniforms on and say, 'ok these are the bad guys, these are the good guys,' they are in our towns."

About a dozen local law enforcement officials took part in an informative discussion on the realities of terrorism, hearing from academics, former military, and even federal intelligence speakers.

Dr. Zephyrinus Okonkwo, ASU Mathematics Professor and Seminar Organizer said he felt the timing was right for the seminar.

Albany State University, like other schools around the country, has already held shooter drills that train students and employees on what to do in the event of an attack.

"There is so much the Department of Homeland Security, FBI and law enforcement people can do," Williams said. "That final touch to all of that is the general public. If you see something that is not normal, report it."

"It doesn't hurt even if an error is made. It is important to notify agencies to investigate any issues of concern. That can save a lot of lives," said Okonkwo.

If you suspect terrorist activity, even something small, you are encouraged to report it.

