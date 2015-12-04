Police: Adel rape 'isolated,' suspect still at large

Police say Tuesday night's rape of a woman an "isolated incident," but still continue to warn people to be cautious.

Police say a man with a knife approached a woman Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m., held her against her will for more than an hour, and raped her.

Adel Police are hoping for tips to help catch the attacker.

Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at 229-896-2224.

