Operation Rolling Thunder storms through Southwest Georgia - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Operation Rolling Thunder storms through Southwest Georgia

Officers performed roadblocks around Dougherty County Officers performed roadblocks around Dougherty County
Sgt. Harnage Sgt. Harnage
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Officers from all over the state put in some extra effort to making roads safer in Dougherty County in the early morning hours December 4th. 

Government agencies from all over the state worked road blocks in Dougherty county as a part of "Operation Rolling Thunder."

The operation is an initiative by the Government of Highway Safety. Through this operation a series of roadblocks are moved around throughout the state to crack down on impaired drivers. 

Officers were looking for anyone driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, and even wanted persons. 

In the first hour of the roadblock officers arrested six people, had one vehicle chase, and had multiple people pulled over. 

Sgt. Harnage with the Georgia State Patrol says these roadblocks are in place to help the community. 

"Just trying to make the roads safer is the main reason and the main purpose of these things. When you're impaired you're just a danger to everybody on the road including yourself," explains Sgt. Harnage.

Sgt. Harnage says last year they arrested 101 people for driving under the influence in Dougherty County over a three day road block. 

Operations like this take place periodically in different parts of the state throughout the year to ensure safe driving around the state.

Copyright  2015 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Utility leaders explain move to 401 Pine Ave.

    Utility leaders explain move to 401 Pine Ave.

    Monday, May 22 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-05-22 13:29:12 GMT
    The new building is located at 401 Pine Ave. in Albany (Source:WALB)The new building is located at 401 Pine Ave. in Albany (Source:WALB)

    Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.

    More >>

    Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.

    More >>

  • Library sells commemorative bricks

    Library sells commemorative bricks

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:24:34 GMT
    The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks. (Source: WALB)The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks. (Source: WALB)

    You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

    More >>

    You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

    More >>

  • South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

    South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-05-16 21:30:34 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. (Source: WALB)Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. (Source: WALB)

    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. 

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly