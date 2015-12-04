Operation Rolling Thunder storms through Southwest Georgia

Officers from all over the state put in some extra effort to making roads safer in Dougherty County in the early morning hours December 4th.

Government agencies from all over the state worked road blocks in Dougherty county as a part of "Operation Rolling Thunder."

The operation is an initiative by the Government of Highway Safety. Through this operation a series of roadblocks are moved around throughout the state to crack down on impaired drivers.

Officers were looking for anyone driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, and even wanted persons.

In the first hour of the roadblock officers arrested six people, had one vehicle chase, and had multiple people pulled over.

Sgt. Harnage with the Georgia State Patrol says these roadblocks are in place to help the community.

"Just trying to make the roads safer is the main reason and the main purpose of these things. When you're impaired you're just a danger to everybody on the road including yourself," explains Sgt. Harnage.

Sgt. Harnage says last year they arrested 101 people for driving under the influence in Dougherty County over a three day road block.

Operations like this take place periodically in different parts of the state throughout the year to ensure safe driving around the state.

