Adel Police warn residents after rape

Police are warning residents to exercise caution in their daily activities after a woman was kidnapped and raped.

According to a report, a male suspect approached a woman with a knife at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police have not released where the rape occurred, but said the woman was held against her will for an hour.

Police were called to the Cook Medical Center, where the victim was treated.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Captain Jon Blake with the Adel Police Department at 229-896-2224 ex. 1308.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.