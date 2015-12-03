Most Wanted: Alonzo Flucas - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Most Wanted: Alonzo Flucas

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Valdosta Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted for crimes against minors.

Alonzo Flucas is wanted on charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes, and electronically furnishing obscene materials to minors.

If you know where he is, contact Valdosta Police at 229-293-3111.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly