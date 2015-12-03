Bike ride through Chehaw's 'Festival of Lights'

Chehaw's annual "Festival of Lights" kicks off December 3rd with Bike Night.

The trails will be lit up with holiday lights for cyclists to travel through.

The is the second year Chehaw has kicked off the event with bike night. Morgan Burnette, Chehaw public relations coordinator, says they had to bring it back after its success last year.

"It was such a big hit last year. So we are bringing it back and hoping for even more people this year. It's really just a totally different vantage point," explains Burnette.

After bike night the park will open for everyone Friday, December 4th.

The lights are all made at the park and Burnette says they get better every year.

"Every display you see was made here at our maintenance department. Our guys start around Halloween and they've been working like busy little elves trying to get everything ready. It's new every year! We have new lights added and they get really excited about putting them up," says Burnette.

Chehaw will have more than just festive lights, there will also be a snow pit, visits from Santa and Mrs. Clause, and train rides through the lights.

They are adding a new event this year as well. Visitors can register for dinner with Santa on select nights.

