Bearcats' special season continues in semis

The Bainbridge Bearcats are in the state semifinals for the first time in over 20 years. 1993 was the last time Bainbridge found itself in this position, but this team hopes their season ends up more like 1982, when the Cats won the title.

Bainbridge is 13-0 and headed to Cartersville for the state semifinals this Friday night.

Many expected the Bearcats to be good, but this kind of season is surprising to most around the state.

Don't count Jeff Littleton and his staff in that group though.

He said last year's playoff experience made him feel good about his team.

"It ended last year in the first round of the playoffs. We gave ourselves a chance to win in the fourth quarter and overtime, but we came up short," Littleton says. "The kids made it up in their minds that we were going to work hard and get better."

It's will be no easy task for the unbeaten Bearcats this Friday night.

The Purple Hurricanes are 13-0, and have allowed over 14 points just once this season.

Littleton says his bunch knows they're in for a challenge, but he likes how they've looked this week at practice.

"They're a very talented team, very physical. They have some length. They've got some speed. We have to go and match their intensity," he says. "We're focusing on what we need to do as far as each individual day. We're taking it day by day, making sure we're getting better each game."

The Bearcats and Purple Hurricanes square off for a spot in the state title game Friday night at 7:30.

