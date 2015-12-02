Irwin Co.-ECI game moved

Friday's state semifinal between Irwin County and ECI has been moved to Swainsboro High School.
The field at ECI has received heavy rain all week, and is unplayable.
Kickoff is still set for 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.