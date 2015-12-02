Irwin Co.-ECI game moved - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Irwin Co.-ECI game moved

OCILLA, GA (WALB) -

Friday's state semifinal between Irwin County and ECI has been moved to Swainsboro High School.

The field at ECI has received heavy rain all week, and is unplayable. 

Kickoff is still set for 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

