Andrew College hosts 'Festival of Lessons and Carols'

A South Georgia college is getting people into the Christmas spirit.

Wednesday, Andrew College hosted its 18th annual 'Festival of Lessons and Carols' in the Jones Chapel.

It included scripture readings, traditional carols and choral selections.

"We have both reflective and quiet music as well as the typical Joy to the World, O Come All Ye Faithful, Hark the Herald Angels Sing, so it's a combination of both reflective music but also the celebration of the birth of Christ," said Music Professor and Choral Director Dr. Ryan Luhrs.

The performance featured the Andrew College Chorailers and students from Randolph County Elementary and Pataula Charter Academy.

If you missed it Wednesday you can still check it out Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.

