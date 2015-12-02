Ryals resigns as Thomasville head coach

Leroy Ryals has resigned as Thomasville head coach after three seasons with the Bulldogs.

WALB has learned Ryals resigned at a specially-called board meeting Wednesday evening.

Ryals led the Bulldogs to a 15-17 record during his tenure.

It started promisingly, as Thomasville went 8-4 and advanced to the second round of the AA state playoffs in his first season.

But the Bulldogs went 1-8 in 2015, the worst season in Thomasville history.

The team's offensive woes made it worse. Thomasville failed to score until the fourth game of the season, and scored at least 20 points in a game just twice.

Thomasville City Schools superintendent Sabrina Boykins-Everett says there is no definitive timeline to name Ryals' replacement.

