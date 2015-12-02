What's on the Kendrick Bros. horizon?

The Albany men who continue to enjoy worldwide success with their Christian films are now praying about their next move.



The Kendrick brothers' latest film, War Room, has generated $68 million in ticket sales on a $3 million budget. It's the fifth film by brothers Alex and Stephen Kendrick. Their brother Shannon is now involved in their private production company.

Alex told us they're recharging their batteries, physically and spiritually, over the holidays and spending time at their home church, Sherwood Baptist.



"My brothers and I have six projects in mind so we are praying through what is next. So after a Thanksgiving and a Christmas break, we will dive into that prayer and say, 'God, what do you want us to do next?' And whatever He directs us to do, we will do," said Alex Kendrick, Writer and Director.

War Room will be released on DVD on December 22nd. The DVD's are already on presale, and Kendrick says it will have tons of extra features. The DVD will be released in 76 countries and 40 languages.

