Rain floods roads, causes power outages - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Rain floods roads, causes power outages

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Rain hitting much of Albany caused some flooding and power outages. 

The intersections of Dawson and Stuart, Westover and Old Dawson, Westover and Nottingham, and much of Slappey all experienced traffic light power outages.

Officials are working to get the lights running now. 

Albany Police are also urging drivers to use caution on flooded roads. 

Flooded areas to watch out for are the 500 block of West Highland, the 2000 block of South Madison, the 800 and 1700 block of Oglethorpe. 

