Escaped inmates back in Schley Co. Jail

Brad Vanlerberghe and Dewey McCormick were found in Macon County around 3:15 a.m. December 2nd after escaping from the Schley County Jail the night before.

The two inmates were found at a house just hours after escaping. The people at the home are not expected to have any involvement in their escape.

Officers noticed the inmates were missing around 10:00 p.m. December 1st while getting evening supplies for other inmates. According to the sheriff's office, the two inmates escaped by stealing a government truck. Their escape is still under investigation.

The Sheriff's office quickly launched a search with assistance from Ellaville, Sumter County, Macon County, and Georgia State Patrol to find the inmates.

The inmates were not believed to pose a threat to the public. Vanlerberghe was serving time for multiple charges including felony theft by taking and criminal trespassing.

McCormick was in for probation violation.

The sheriffs office says the two inmates are looking at charges for theft of government vehicle and escape.

Schley County Sheriff Shane Tondee says he is proud of how quickly the officers and all departments handled the situation.

