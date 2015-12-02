Irwin Co. will be tested by high-powered ECI offense

For the third straight year, the Irwin County Indians are one of the final four teams left in Class A.

The Indians will be on the road for the first time in these playoffs, battling second-seeded Emanuel Co. Institute.

The Bulldogs have won 11 straight after dropping their season opener by a point.

Irwin County has been playing well of late themselves, winning six straight.

But this ECI team may be the best the Indians have played all year, and head coach Buddy Nobles knows they'll need to dent the scoreboard.

"They're averaging about 35-40 points a game this year. They're 11-1," Nobles says. "We're going to have to put some points on the board, and our defense has got to come play. Our defense has been really hot lately. I'm expecting another great game from them, and we'll see what goes on, but it's going to be a fun night."

The Indians and Bulldogs kick off at 7:30 Friday night in Twin City. The winner advances to the state finals next week.

