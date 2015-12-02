Tuesday's high school basketball scores - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday's high school basketball scores

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

High school basketball scores from Tuesday, December 1:

BOYS:

Bainbridge 72, Colquitt Co. 62

Monroe 57, Dougherty 49

Albany 49, Cairo 31

Seminole Co. 101, Mitchell Co. 74

Terrell Academy. 59, Fullington 50

GIRLS:

Bainbridge 56, Colquitt Co. 49

Cairo 51, Albany 27

Monroe 67, Dougherty 32

Seminole Co. 61, Mitchell Co. 56

Deerfield-Windsor 46, Glenwood (AL) 24

Terrell Academy 46, Fullington 39

