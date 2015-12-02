Tuesday's high school basketball scores

High school basketball scores from Tuesday, December 1:
BOYS:
Bainbridge 72, Colquitt Co. 62
Monroe 57, Dougherty 49
Albany 49, Cairo 31
Seminole Co. 101, Mitchell Co. 74
Terrell Academy. 59, Fullington 50
GIRLS:
Bainbridge 56, Colquitt Co. 49
Cairo 51, Albany 27
Monroe 67, Dougherty 32
Seminole Co. 61, Mitchell Co. 56
Deerfield-Windsor 46, Glenwood (AL) 24
Terrell Academy 46, Fullington 39
