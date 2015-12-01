Business Gives Back with Rotary

The Dougherty County Rotary Club will distribute $10,000 to worthy organizations through February.

Today, the Albany ARC and the Flint River Habitat for Humanity each received checks from the service club. Dozens of non-profits that serve people in the county applied to be awarded the grants.

"This came from our members. The Rotary is made up of the business community. Networking is important but the community is extremely important," DoCo Rotary Club President Bill Sadler said.



Service above Self is the Rotary Club's motto, and they plan to continue to serve in many ways, including making more donations in the coming weeks.



