Used car sales on the rise

Used car sales in Dougherty County are hot right now, and cheap gas is helping.



The Internet Sales Manager at David Smith Autoland, one of our region's largest used car dealers, says the day before Thanksgiving was especially busy.

"Actually it is, and I don't know if people are trying to get last purchases in or if they are getting ready to shop before the tax season so they can beat the rush," said Valerie Etheridge of David Smith Autoland Internet Sales



dealers say low gas prices are spurring sales, especially of trucks and SUVs that burn more fuel.

Gas prices continue to plunge. The lowest reported price in Georgia right now is 1.59.

The lowest price we found in South Georgia is around 1.75.



