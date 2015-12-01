New GHSA region alignments announced

Semifinals will be played next weekend

The GHSA has unveiled the region alignments for the 2016-2018 school years, including a new Class 7A.

Schools can appeal to move laterally within the same classification. The new regions will be made official in January.

Here are the regions for south Georgia schools:

Region 1-AAAAAAA:

Camden Co.

Colquitt Co.

Tift Co.

Lowndes

Region 1-AAAAAA:

Coffee

Houston Co.

Lee Co.

Northside, Warner Robins

Valdosta

Region 1-AAAAA:

Bainbridge

Harris Co.

Thomas Co. Central

Veterans

Warner Robins

Region 1-AAAA:

Americus-Sumter

Cairo

Carver, Columbus

Columbus

Hardaway

Northside, Columbus

Shaw

Westover

Region 1-AAA:

Cook

Crisp Co.

Dougherty

Monroe

Worth Co.

Region 1-AA:

Albany

Berrien

Brooks Co.

Early Co.

Fitzgerald

Thomasville

Region 1-A:

Subregion A:

Calhoun Co.

Chattahoochee Co.

Randolph-Clay

Stewart Co.

Terrell Co.

Pataula Charter (non-football)

Quitman Co. (non-football)

Webster Co. (non-football)

Subregion B:

Baconton Charter

Miller Co.

Mitchell co.

Pelham

Seminole Co.

Baker Co. (non-football)

Region 2-A:

Atkinson Co.

Charlton Co.

Clinch Co.

Irwin Co.

Lanier Co.

Telfair Co.

Turner Co.

Wilcox Co.

Echols Co. (non-football)