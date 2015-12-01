New GHSA region alignments announced

The GHSA has unveiled the region alignments for the 2016-2018 school years, including a new Class 7A.
Schools can appeal to move laterally within the same classification. The new regions will be made official in January.
Here are the regions for south Georgia schools:
Region 1-AAAAAAA:
Camden Co.
Colquitt Co.
Tift Co.
Lowndes
Region 1-AAAAAA:
Coffee
Houston Co.
Lee Co.
Northside, Warner Robins
Valdosta
Region 1-AAAAA:
Bainbridge
Harris Co.
Thomas Co. Central
Veterans
Warner Robins
Region 1-AAAA:
Americus-Sumter
Cairo
Carver, Columbus
Columbus
Hardaway
Northside, Columbus
Shaw
Westover
Region 1-AAA:
Cook
Crisp Co.
Dougherty
Monroe
Worth Co.
Region 1-AA:
Albany
Berrien
Brooks Co.
Early Co.
Fitzgerald
Thomasville
Region 1-A:
Subregion A:
Calhoun Co.
Chattahoochee Co.
Randolph-Clay
Stewart Co.
Terrell Co.
Pataula Charter (non-football)
Quitman Co. (non-football)
Webster Co. (non-football)
Subregion B:
Baconton Charter
Miller Co.
Mitchell co.
Pelham
Seminole Co.
Baker Co. (non-football)
Region 2-A:
Atkinson Co.
Charlton Co.
Clinch Co.
Irwin Co.
Lanier Co.
Telfair Co.
Turner Co.
Wilcox Co.
Echols Co. (non-football)
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.