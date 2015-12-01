Georgia program helps heat homes of seniors, physically homebound

Gwendolyn Covin is the manager of the Dougherty County Lee Neighborhood Service Center.

The Dougherty County Neighborhood Service Center is fielding thousands of phone calls from people seeking help with their utility bills.

Anyone in South Georgia who is 65 and older or physically homebound is eligible to call and sign up starting today and until the funds run out.

Administered by the Division of Family and Children Services, the low income home energy assistance program (LIHEAP) pays heating bills directly to home energy suppliers for qualified participants.

Residents can call their county's Community Action Agency to get put on a wait list.

"The way we do it is when you call in, we place your name on the list and then the first person who has an appointment are all those people that called at 8:00 [a.m.] and thereafter," she explained.

For Dougherty County the number is 229-883-1365, 229-364-7690, 229-883-5153, and 229-883-2446.

You can find your county's action agency online at www.georgiacaa.org or by calling one of the above numbers.

Don't be discouraged if the phone lines are busy. The call volume is expected to be extremely high, and people are answering phones to take names for the wait list.

Every available phone at the Dougherty County Neighborhood Service Center in Albany was manned when the phone lines opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

