Phoebe Putney prepares for 33rd annual 'Lights of Love' event

Phoebe Putney hospital is preparing to light up a 40 foot tall Christmas tree in honor of cancer patients, survivors, and their families.

This year breast cancer survivor, Heather Yeiser, will be lighting the tree.

Phoebe Foundation executive director Lauren Ray describes Yeiser's story as "incredible." She says the lighting is one way to celebrate Yeiser and all survivors and their stories.

"We celebrate survivor-ship. It's always a story of encouragement, it's a story of hope. All of the proceeds benefit Phoebe's oncology center which ultimately benefits the patients who walk through our doors," explains Ray.

The tree lighting is not just a way to recognize cancer patients and survivors, it's also a way to show support. The lighting is a fundraiser to raise money for Phoebe's oncology center and help cancer patients and their families.

Since the event started in 1983 they have raised more than $1 million in donations.

"It's a beautiful way to honor or memorialize a loved one over the holiday season, and of course each light that we are lighting on the tree represents the many donations that we take in for the program," says Ray.

This year all the money raised will go toward the inpatient oncology unit and the Cancer Crisis Fund, which helps patients financially.

The event will take place at Phoebe Putney December 1st at 7 p.m.

It is open to the public at no cost.

If you would like to make a donation or have a light in memory or honor of an individual call 229-312-GIVE or visit their website.

