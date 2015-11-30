Former UGA player responds to Richt firing - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Former UGA player responds to Richt firing

COLQUITT CO., GA (WALB) -

Many former and current UGA players are voicing their opinion on the firing of Head Coach Mark Richt.

One of those is a former Dawg receiver and current Colquitt County assistant coach, Israel Troupe.

He said the news shocked him and he thought winning the final four games of the season would help Richt, but that's not the case and Troupe said he doesn't know what Georgia is thinking.

You know it's really hard to win the sec. it's a grind every single day. when you look at it, if you look outside of football, you see all the great things he's done. you know, he's won on the field. he's the second winningest head coach, so it makes you wonder. he always told us to have a backup plan, and i always took that to heart. if i called him, if i ever needed something, he'd pick up the phone. I'm very appreciative of everything he's done for me, said Troupe.

As for who will replace Richt, it appears Bainbridge native and Alabama defensive coordinator Kirby Smart is the frontrunner.

