Conditions favorable for planting trees in Ga.

Georgia's Forestry Commission reported fewer than the normal amount wildfires in our region, and the state as a whole this year.

Recent weather has created favorable conditions for planting trees in Georgia.

Georgia's Forestry Commission reported fewer than the normal amount wildfires in our region, and the state as a whole this year.

Wet weather has been keeping fires to a minimum and made it an especially good time to plant trees.

Dougherty County's Forestry office has millions of pine tree seedlings for sale.

"With the wet winter is good as far as planting trees and with the moisture content in the ground it is an ideal time to plant trees," said Chief Forest Ranger Tom Lembert.

The Georgia Forestry Commission also has other trees for sale and can tell you how to plant them properly.

For details on how to order seedlings, check out this site.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.