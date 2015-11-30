Dougherty Co. land project draws attention from developers

Leaders hope a land project that has been eight years in the making will attract some big businesses.

A 225 acre lot off of Highway 82 near Proctor and Gamble has been attracting buyers in hopes of utilizing the land for an industrial park.

The Albany-Dougherty Industrial Park has been developed with Special Local Option Sales Tax funds since 2007 as an industrial park with sewer, roads, and infrastructure in place.

Albany has recently had a strong year of job growth, with 325 new jobs and new companies, including a $10 million investment made by Webstaurant, the online restaurant distribution company.

Economic Development Commission President Justin Strickland said the site location is key to successful development.

"We always evaluate what criteria site selectors look at when they are trying to pick an ideal site location to help relocate or locate a site expansion or a new company," Strickland said. "Highway access is important so we are glad one of our industrial parks is right on the highway."

The site also has direct access to railroad tracks.

In 2016, leaders are hopeful that continued interest in the industrial park will end up with another winner for Dougherty County, whether it is from an existing business or a new prospect.

District 1 Commissioner Lamar Hudgens said there could be one potential buyer that wants the whole park.

