Two killed in Thomasville car crash, latest fatalities of the holiday weekend

So far there have been 12 traffic fatalities over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Troopers were out in full force throughout the busy weekend.

The latest two fatalities of the Thanksgiving travel weekend happened Sunday, November 29th in Thomasville.

81 year old Everet Pollock and 84 year old Joanne Tuvell were killed on the Highway 84 bypass when their car was struck by a semi-truck that ran a red light.

The Thanksgiving holiday is known as one of the most traveled in the year.

The holiday travel season began Wednesday, November 25 and wrapped up Sunday, November 29th at midnight.

Troopers were out in full force to make sure travelers were being as safe as possible.

Overall, this year's traffic fatalities improved this year compared to 2014.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, across the state there were a total of 12 traffic deaths so far this holiday travel weekend. That's down from 19 fatalities in 2014, but not quite as low as 2013 when the state saw 10 traffic deaths.

Even though the busiest part of the travel season is over Troopers still urge drivers to be alert when traveling.

