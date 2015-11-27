Georgia sees lower gas prices for holidays

Record low gas prices made it more affordable for people to hit the road over the holidays and the prices continue to drop.

The lowest price for a gallon of unleaded in Georgia on Friday was $1.63 as reported by the consumer website, GasBuddy.

Gas prices in Georgia averaged one cent less on Friday than earlier in the week, at $1.98.

Motorists saved around $11 on a full tank of gas compared to this time last year, according to AAA.

Analysts expect gas prices to continue to slide for several reasons including the falling price of oil.

