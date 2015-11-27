Thomasville podiatrist to face jury for murder

A former South Georgia doctor who is charged with his wife's murder will go to trial in May.

Thomasville Podiatrist, Dr. Adam Frasch was arrested in February of 2014 after his wife, Samira Frasch's body was found in the swimming pool behind the couple's Tallahassee home.

The victim had filed for divorce just before her death and had custody of the couple's two children.

Frasch made a deal with prosecutors last month to avoid the death penalty if found guilty. As part of the deal he'll be tried before a jury of six on May 2nd in Leon County.

