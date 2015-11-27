GAME OF THE WEEK: (11/27/15) Colquitt Co. vs. South Forsyth

Colquitt Co. had been cruising through the competition for much of the last two seasons.

If Colquitt County is going to win their 28th straight game and advance to the state semis for the seventh straight year, this is where they'll have to do it.

The Packers are just a little over an hour from kickoff with South Forsyth.

Colquitt Co. had been cruising through the competition for much of the last two seasons. The War Eagles provide a unique test.

They may not have the name brand of a Colquitt Co. - but this is an 11-1, veteran laden team that won a region championship.

The hype around this game from the War Eagle side of things is definitely there, as they're hoping maybe to be a team of destiny.

Colquitt County head coach Rush Propst said his Packers will have to understand what they're walking into.

"It ain't like we're playing a 7-4 team or a 5-5 team," said Propst. "We're playing a team that's 11-1, who's been together since the 8th grade. This has been their dream. so it's excitement versus what we're trying to do."He said the Packers can't get caught up in all that excitement.

Instead, he wants them focused exactly like they'd been for the last 27 games.

They'll kick off at 7:30 p.m. at War Eagle Stadium in Cumming, GA.

