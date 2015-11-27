Deerfield-Windosor primed to win state title

They'll have to beat Valwood for the second time this year for the title.

The Deerfield-Windsor Knights can win the program's fourth state championship with a win on Saturday.

They'll have to beat Valwood for the second time this year.

"We're all excited, we've been preparing all week. We're doing a lot of film each and every day, coming in early, working out. We're just all excited," said senior player Ellis Gill. It's a dream come true."

The Knights know beating a team twice is never easy, especially one like the Valiants. Nonetheless, they are ready for the chance.

"I think our kids are looking forward to this challenge," said Deerfield-Windsor head coach Allen Lowe. They know it's going to be tough to do twice in a row, but we're hoping to do it."

The Knights and Valiants kick off Saturday night at 7:30 in Macon.

