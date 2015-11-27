Colquitt Co. prepares to face South Forsyth in state quarterfinals

The Pack hit the road to battle South Forsyth in the state quarterfinals.

The Colquitt County Packers have won 27 straight- and are looking to go back to back in the most dominant fashion since Drake.

The next task won't be easy. The Pack hit the road Friday night to battle 11-1 South Forsyth in the state quarterfinals.

The scary thing for the rest of the state: head coach Rush Propst thinks his team could hit it's peak soon

"Yeah i think we have a chance too," said Colquitt Co. head coach Rush Propst. "This will tell a lot about us the rest of the year, how we handle this week. If we'll play with high energy and with extreme speed that we have, and play fast - it is a turf field which I like - obviously we have a chance to be special."

We'll have highlights from that game - and all the others later on the Locker Room Report.

