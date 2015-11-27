Irwin Co. gets together for Thanksgiving practice

The Indians have won five straight games and host Trion in Friday's state quarterfinals.

It sounds almost blasphemous- but there is no day high school football players and coaches would rather practice than today. That's because it means their season is still alive.

One of those teams getting after it on Thanksgiving, Irwin County, hit the practice field early Thursday morning.

"Not a lot of people practice on Thanksgiving. For us to practice on Thanksgiving, it's an honor," said senior player DJ Pollard. "It's good to come out here on Thanksgiving day, practice, go home hungry and eat."

Irwin Co. head coach Buddy Nobles said it was his favorite day to take the practice field.

"You get up, come to practice, and just doing that, it makes you feel blessed," said Nobles. "And I know there's a lot of people, I've had a lot of people tell me to realize how thankful i need to be to do that."

The Indians will aim for their third straight state semifinal appearance Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Trion in Ocilla.

