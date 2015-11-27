Black Friday sees shorter lines, smaller crowds

Black Friday shopping started early this year with many stores opening Thanksgiving evening.

The days of waiting in line for hours outside of your favorite store to grab the best deal seem to be slowly fading.

While Kohl's in Albany saw a steady flow of shoppers throughout the early morning hours, there was no major rush of people.

We met up with one family that shops on Black Friday every year. They said it's not just about the deals, it's also about spending time together.

They started shopping at 9:30 p.m. after their Thanksgiving dinner. They say having stores open earlier alleviates the crowds, but takes away from family time on Thanksgiving, and makes Black Friday lose its excitement.

"It has changed a lot. We were used to standing outside the store and waiting to get in the store. This year we had family dinner and we came after, so we didn't get the rush of coming into the store and running after things," explains shopper Deanna Henderson.

While some people choose to shop for hours, many people will grab the same deals without ever leaving home. Many retailers are also offering deals online and Cyber Monday comes shortly after Black Friday giving shoppers another chance to steal the deal and beat the crowds.

