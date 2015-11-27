Fitzgerald in for test with defending champs

The Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes have been a state title favorite all season long, but to make that come true, they'll need to beat the defending champs.

The Canes have rolled through the last three weeks, winning each game by nearly 33 points a contest.

But up next for Fitzgerald is their toughest test of the year: the defending Class Double A champs Benedictine.

The Cadets haven't lost a game since last October, and Fitzgerald head coach Jason Strickland says BC may be faster this season.

"We're not trying to make believe who they are. They're a really good football team, and to beat teams like that at their place, you're going to have to go play well and you're going to have to get a few breaks," says Strickland. "We feel like if anyone can do it, then hopefully we can."

Fitzgerald and Benedictine kick off Friday night at 7:30. The winner advances to the state semifinals.

