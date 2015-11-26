WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (11/25/15): DWS defense stifles John Milledge

This week's honoree for the Albany Area high school football player of the week isn't an individual, but a unit.

The Deerfield-Windsor defense played so well in Friday's semifinal, we gave the player of the week award to all of them.

The Knights' defense allowed just 87 total yards in their semifinal win over John Milledge last week.

The Trojans managed just a single rushing yard, and were forced into four interceptions.

Deerfield will battle fellow south Georgia powerhouse Valwood Saturday night in the state title game.

