Valiants have plenty of title game experience

For the third time in four seasons, the Valwood Valiants will play for a state championship.

That's a ton of big game experience for a team aiming for the football triple crown.

Three seasons ago, the Valiants claimed the program's fourth state title when they beat Westwood for the AA championship.

On Saturday, they'll battle Deerfield-Windsor for the AAA title. A win will give the Valiants championships in all three GISA classes.

One thing that won't happen, Valwood won't feel out of place.

"We won't have the whole deer in the headlights when we get there, as I'm sure they won't either," head coach Ashley Henderson says. "They've been here plenty of times. We have a lot of senior leadership that can help keep the boat rowing in the right direction."

The Valiants and Knights meet Saturday night at 7:30 at Mercer University's Five Star Stadium in Macon.

