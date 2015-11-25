Man goes berserk at work in Dougherty County

A man is in the Dougherty County Jail on multiple charges, accused of attacking co-workers Wednesday.

Police say James Ferguson, 54, showed up drunk and belligerent at the old Merck Plant on Radium Springs Road where he was working with Southern Lines Services on cleanup.

DCP officers say Ferguson hit two co-workers with a wrench. The foreman then hit Ferguson with a sledgehammer as others called 911. They say Ferguson then chased workers around with two bush axes and tried to run them down in a truck.

No one was seriously hurt. Ferguson is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, criminal trespass, and DUI.

