Accused child molester on the run

Albany Police are searching for a suspected child molester.

They didn't give us details of the crime, but late Wednesday afternoon they took out warrants charging Jean Robert Washington, 29, with child molestation and aggravated sodomy. He's 5'8' tall and weighs 133 pounds. He has tattoos on his forearms that say "Dade County."

If you see him... call crime stoppers at 436-tips.

